They said if Donald Trump won the election, we’d return to the days of racial segregation.
Looks like they were right:
https://t.co/NZ5uH5iyzX
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2020
Ah, yes. New York University, that bastion of right-wing racism.
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 24, 2020
Incredible
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2020
— Ecko Stanislas (@Ecko_stanislas) August 24, 2020
Unreal.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 24, 2020
Separate but equal is back. Unreal.
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 24, 2020
Yay! Solving racism with racism. I love it.
— B (@Texan__Pride) August 24, 2020
Time is a flat circle.
— Allan Quatermain (@AllanQuatermai9) August 24, 2020
We’ve come a long way, baby.
Is this 1955?
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
Read this headline and what year it's from like 4 or 5 times just to let it really marinate.
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 24, 2020
Racially-segregated housing on college campuses?
Racially-segregated housing on college campuses?

What freaking year is it??? How do people not see how counter-productive and outrageous this is?
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2020
The people who are pushing for this think it’s progress.
This sort of thing has a real history at my alma mater, where the first two black students faced riots and violence for insisting on attending the same spaces as white students
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
This has been a push for this by some NYU students for a while. "Are Segregated Dorms the Answer" is the headline of an article their student paper wrote in 2016.
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
When your worldview is really that what's right depends on who's doing it rather than "wrong is wrong no matter who does it or who says it" (malcolm x)
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
What if an NYU student wanted to go through their four years with classes that only featured students of their own race? Would that be acceptable too?
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
A few people have brought up HBCUs. HBCUs do not ban white students!
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
NYU has a reddit, this is the top comment on the article about the dorms. To start with, what kind of person actually views their fellow student as the "oppressors"? That's a twisted mindset that leads you down the road to this.
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020
In case you’re wondering what college students are “learning” these days.
Desegregation was a pretty big pill to swallow for Democrats, so yes.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2020
In case you're still wondering why Richard Spencer endorsed the democrats….
— The Real Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) August 24, 2020
It makes sense now, doesn’t it?
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 24, 2020