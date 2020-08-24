They said if Donald Trump won the election, we’d return to the days of racial segregation.

Looks like they were right:

Ah, yes. New York University, that bastion of right-wing racism.

Incredible — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2020

Separate but equal is back. Unreal. https://t.co/JRVAI01scR — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 24, 2020

Yay! Solving racism with racism. I love it. — B (@Texan__Pride) August 24, 2020

Time is a flat circle. pic.twitter.com/F0mwxbREVC — Allan Quatermain (@AllanQuatermai9) August 24, 2020

We’ve come a long way, baby.

Read this headline and what year it's from like 4 or 5 times just to let it really marinate. https://t.co/VwCqAXaoBa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 24, 2020

Racially-segregated housing on college campuses? What freaking year is it??? How do people not see how counter-productive and outrageous this is? https://t.co/X9PN4RLEAd — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2020

The people who are pushing for this think it’s progress.

This sort of thing has a real history at my alma mater, where the first two black students faced riots and violence for insisting on attending the same spaces as white students https://t.co/ghH3driYME — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

This has been a push for this by some NYU students for a while. "Are Segregated Dorms the Answer" is the headline of an article their student paper wrote in 2016. pic.twitter.com/xfWPoyIdjS — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

When your worldview is really that what's right depends on who's doing it rather than "wrong is wrong no matter who does it or who says it" (malcolm x) pic.twitter.com/I2GZYkFPr5 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

What if an NYU student wanted to go through their four years with classes that only featured students of their own race? Would that be acceptable too? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

A few people have brought up HBCUs. HBCUs do not ban white students! https://t.co/PQbRiiGRwv — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

NYU has a reddit, this is the top comment on the article about the dorms. To start with, what kind of person actually views their fellow student as the "oppressors"? That's a twisted mindset that leads you down the road to this. pic.twitter.com/O1oEPyd3pT — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 24, 2020

In case you’re wondering what college students are “learning” these days.

Desegregation was a pretty big pill to swallow for Democrats, so yes. https://t.co/O7KaFNpuNy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2020

In case you’re still wondering why Richard Spencer endorsed the democrats…. https://t.co/tfUDiQESVQ — The Real Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) August 24, 2020

It makes sense now, doesn’t it?