Donald Trump has been formally nominated for President of the United States. Now that he’s gotten that out of the way, he can get back to one of his favorite pastimes: trolling the media.

"If you want to really drive them crazy, you say 12 more years," says President Trump after taking the stage at #RNC2020 Crowd chants "TWELVE MORE YEARS!" in response. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q6IXAwW8fY — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 24, 2020

Consider CNN firefighter Jim Acosta officially triggered:

Trump after chants of “four more years” – “If you really want to drive them crazy say 12 more years.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 24, 2020

Poor Jim’s scribbling feverishly into his diary that Donald Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he loses in November and will never, ever leave the White House.

Dear diary — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 24, 2020

We’d say that Trump has succeeded in driving Jim Acosta crazy, wouldn’t you?

Honestly, we’re not sure what Jim’s even upset about. Twelve more years of Donald Trump would mean that Jim will have lots more opportunities for self-aggrandizing BS. He should be chanting “12 more years!” right along with all those other people.