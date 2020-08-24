Holy crap, you guys. Did you hear what happened during Donald Trump’s speech today?

Just see for yourselves:

Obligatory screenshot:

Disgusting, you guys.

What more proof do you need that Donald Trump is a racist?

As it turns out, you need a little more:

The Lincoln Project has already leaned too far into this. They can’t stop now!

Even Aaron Rupar’s calling BS on the Lincoln Project:

And Peter Hamby:

And Philip Bump:

And Paula Reid, albeit grudgingly:

Uh-oh, Lincoln Project …

Accuracy doesn’t matter when there are sweet, sweet likes and retweets to score.

Is it stealing if it’s for a good cause?

The Lincoln Project is predictable and awful and predictably awful.

Party of Science™ refuses to examine the actual evidence.

Oh, snap.

Words mean nothing when you have an agenda to push.

Because Principles First™.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets. The headline has also been edited to remove “” because the video has been deleted.

***

Update:

Guess the media calling them out was too much for even the Lincoln Project.

They deleted the tweet:

Definitely not forgotten.

