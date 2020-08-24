Holy crap, you guys. Did you hear what happened during Donald Trump’s speech today?

Just see for yourselves:

When President Trump mentioned Obama, someone from the crowd shouted, “Monkey!” and the president relished in it. Disgusting. Do you approve of this @ThomTillis? pic.twitter.com/vOxAmRJByZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

Obligatory screenshot:

Disgusting, you guys.

I seriously despise these people 🤨 — Black Eyed Suz 🆘🆘 (@BlackeyedKwe) August 24, 2020

OMG!!!!! — Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeNY) August 24, 2020

What more proof do you need that Donald Trump is a racist?

As it turns out, you need a little more:

Er, no. The guy yelled "Spygate." https://t.co/xJZ2N855ar — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) August 24, 2020

Except for the fact that the person clearly yelled "Spygate" https://t.co/3v3loSS5fN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2020

This is false. He shouted "spygate." https://t.co/TMoiVSHbrA pic.twitter.com/JMY6fjusUg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2020

The Lincoln Project has already leaned too far into this. They can’t stop now!

Yes, because President Trump demures at the mention of the “spy gate” lie. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

Even Aaron Rupar’s calling BS on the Lincoln Project:

I don't think this is right. I went back and re-listened. The man yells "spygate!" and then someone in the crowd says, "Sleepy Joe!" That latter remark is the one Trump joked about. https://t.co/mzVr92MBo8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

And Peter Hamby:

guy says Spygate not Monkey, but this has 10K likes. https://t.co/jLpef47V4s — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 24, 2020

And Philip Bump:

He said "spygate" — and the laughing was about someone else saying "Sleepy Joe." https://t.co/m65KPQKNea — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 24, 2020

And Paula Reid, albeit grudgingly:

My producer and I listened to the original audio with headphones on and it actually sounds like this person is yelling “spygate” but that’s doesn’t explain why Trump stopped, told him to be nice & made a joke about NC. Seems like Trump may have heard something different …. https://t.co/YRXWaKACAE — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 24, 2020

Uh-oh, Lincoln Project …

Listen carefully. Sounded like spy gate. I want to make sure this is accurate. — 🌊🌊 Justice for Breonna Taylor (@oliwymom) August 24, 2020

Accuracy doesn’t matter when there are sweet, sweet likes and retweets to score.

A complete & total lie. Utterly shameless. The audio is clear. Trump is talking about alleged spying & says Obama was involved – & one guy yells "Spygate" (not "monkey") – and then Trump says Biden was involved too – & another guy says "Sleepy Joe" – & Trump says "let's be nice." https://t.co/ILdQTajlWK — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

1) It's rather clear that the person yells "spygate" 2) Trump stops and tells the person to "be nice" While I'm sure you clowns stole this smear from someone else anyways, Trump says plenty of offensive things without needing to make stuff up to smear others. https://t.co/24URecgVol — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2020

Is it stealing if it’s for a good cause?

Looks like the lie originated on Resistance Twitter and then the Lincoln Project stole the idea per usual & amplified it to their two million followers. pic.twitter.com/BuZQyWe4t5 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2020

The Lincoln Project is predictable and awful and predictably awful.

Makes you wonder what the person who runs the LP account really thinks about Obama that they somehow managed to turn a clear reference to "spygate" into a racial slur… — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2020

And of course, the smear gets picked up by the usual suspects, who I guarantee didn't even bother watching the clip before piling on. pic.twitter.com/N6QZNjffyn — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2020

Party of Science™ refuses to examine the actual evidence.

Not surprised that the guy with the Confederate flag painted on his cooler would hear "monkey" when the name Obama was mentioned, but the guy in the crowd very clearly says "SPYGATE," not "monkey." Stop being so racist, @TheRickWilson. https://t.co/qewECtwyvg — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2020

Oh, snap.

How does “Spygate” become “monkey?” https://t.co/O2AcmLQMlq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 24, 2020

Words mean nothing when you have an agenda to push.

Why would you tweet this? https://t.co/UXBVZiTkah — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 24, 2020

Because Principles First™.

Man when Aaron Rupar is even calling out your shit and the tweet you stole this from has already been deleted. Acting exactly like Lincoln would. https://t.co/jYKv3xl710 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets. The headline has also been edited to remove “” because the video has been deleted.

Update:

Lincoln Project tweets something flat-out false about Trump speech. Others point it out. Lincoln Project just leaves it up. We know some Dems appreciate Lincoln Project doing the dirty work. But must worry that they're out of control. https://t.co/ocKc8TWfhb pic.twitter.com/rrJv087ktf — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 24, 2020

Guess the media calling them out was too much for even the Lincoln Project.

They deleted the tweet:

Deleted but not forgotten — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 24, 2020

Definitely not forgotten.

The Lincoln Project has taken down its tweet alleging someone at the GOP convention said "monkey" about Obama, despite the audio, after initially defending it. pic.twitter.com/eAizpbkhGS — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 24, 2020