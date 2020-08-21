As Twitchy told you, Democratic Sen. Tom Carper got caught dropping F-bombs on hot mic while on Zoom for the USPS hearing:

Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: "Fuck, Fuck, Fuck." pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 21, 2020

Noooooot the best look for Carper.

Hot take: Not a big fan of senators swearing at their staff. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 21, 2020

And is there any doubt that if, oh, say, Donald Trump had been caught on video screaming “F*CK!” at a staffer, it’d be the biggest story of the day?

Media are talking about it today, to be sure. But they’re not all that upset about it.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins rather enjoyed it:

OK I needed that. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 21, 2020

And that didn’t escape Richard Grenell’s notice:

Journalism is dead. CNN’s White House reporter responds to @SenatorCarper’s (D) profane meltdown on a staffer because he doesn’t know how to unmute his own computer. https://t.co/lV54xmJj6Q — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson didn’t understand what Grenell’s was so bent out of shape about:

Chill, man.

Please- if Trump did this, you’d talk about it for days. — Agent Jeef (@AgentJeef) August 21, 2020

You wouldn't be saying chill of it was a Republican senator you hack. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) August 21, 2020

Try to imagine the coverage if it was an "R" Senator, & you'd better understand @RichardGrenell's point. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) August 21, 2020

That’s the thing. Is Carper shouting “F*CK!” at his staffer a game-changing scandal? No. Is it the end of the world? No.

But there’s definitely a double standard with regard to how politicians’ profanity (among other things) is covered, and Grenell refuses to let it slide.

DC reporters stick together. Always. Especially the young ones who think twitter is reporting. Here is CBS protecting CNN. Swampy groupthink isn’t journalism. https://t.co/i5ZT7efhDk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

He’s not wrong.