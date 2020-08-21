As Twitchy told you, Democratic Sen. Tom Carper got caught dropping F-bombs on hot mic while on Zoom for the USPS hearing:

Noooooot the best look for Carper.

And is there any doubt that if, oh, say, Donald Trump had been caught on video screaming “F*CK!” at a staffer, it’d be the biggest story of the day?

Media are talking about it today, to be sure. But they’re not all that upset about it.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins rather enjoyed it:

And that didn’t escape Richard Grenell’s notice:

CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson didn’t understand what Grenell’s was so bent out of shape about:

Chill, man.

That’s the thing. Is Carper shouting “F*CK!” at his staffer a game-changing scandal? No. Is it the end of the world? No.

But there’s definitely a double standard with regard to how politicians’ profanity (among other things) is covered, and Grenell refuses to let it slide.

He’s not wrong.

