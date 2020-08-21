If you’ll be in the Chicago area tomorrow and are looking for something to do, Chicago’s Black Lives Matter chapter has a fun activity planned:

Oh, it’s plenty real:

Trending

Sounds like a great time with a great bunch of people.

Yeah, what’s not to love about art depicting a police officer as a pig about to be beaten by an anti-cop protester?

You know what would make this event even better? A nudge from Bill Ayers:

Because of course.

Also:

Bring the kiddos! Make it a real family outing.

Protesting police brutality by condoning and glorifying violence. That’s one hell of a flex for the mostly peaceful protesters!

