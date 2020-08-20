We can thank “anti-racism” for a lot of the racially motivated rioting and violence we’ve seen over the past several months.

So, naturally, the thing to do is to preach the gospel of anti-racism to even more people, particularly college students. As we know, many college students have spent their summer vacations destroying property and beating people up.

Well, good news! Boston University professor and celebrated anti-racist scholar Ibram X. Kendi has launched the BU Center for Antiracist Research, and none other than Twitter’s own Jack Dorsey is helping to get this thing off the ground:

Thanks @jack and #startsmall for supporting the @AntiracismCtr at @bu_tweets. Your $10M donation, with no strings attached, gives us the resources and flexibility to greatly expand our antiracist work. The endowment is vital, as we build our new Center. 1/https://t.co/BcVPgwCjuF — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 20, 2020

$10M to Dr. Ibram Kendi and the Center for Antiracist Research at BU. This research will inform and fuel much needed and overdue policy change. I appreciate you Dr. Kendi, and I’m grateful for your work! https://t.co/M2zvIQYeEO — jack (@jack) August 20, 2020

Racism is a juggernaut. Racist policies + ideas are ubiquitous. We need juggernauts combating racism. We need the ubiquity of antiracist research, policy innovation, narrative change, and activism. Thanks @Jack for supporting the @AntiracismCtr + so many racial justice orgs. 2/ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 20, 2020

“Racial justice” is a misnomer, but go off, kings.

Will you be investigating anti white racism? — Jack (@Eggsiseggsis) August 20, 2020

No, because it’s not racist to hate white people.

The type of public policy Kendi wants – a body of unelected experts with the power to veto any public policy and “discipline” any public official at every level of government. Can’t wait to see what he comes up with next! pic.twitter.com/mhTguJdWOu — Bejoy 🇺🇸 (@wokecicero) August 20, 2020

Yep!

Wow twitter is paying to institutionalize racism. — DGS (@DavidSchuman) August 20, 2020

Twitter just funded a moral panic. — ForTheArticles (@ForTheArticles2) August 20, 2020

Worth it. For “anti-racists” like Kendi, anyway.

A fool and his money are soon parted. https://t.co/ZNMOpFUH6u — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 20, 2020

He can do what he wants with his money, but we would’ve spent it on a roller coaster or something.