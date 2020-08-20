Did you miss Barack Obama’s tour-de-force performance last night at the Democratic National Convention? Well, then, you missed something glorious.
Jennifer Rubin wouldn’t’ve missed it for the world:
It makes you cry just to remember how an honorable president sounds
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020
Obama’s mere presence reminded us of what a dignified, responsible president sounds like. As an ex-president he was there to defend democracy itselfhttps://t.co/TvgmLFMW4w
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020
Squee, you guys!
Wow, nicely done
— Jim B (@JamesBu49881232) August 20, 2020
You think so? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks like Jen’s unbridled enthusiasm is undermined by the extensive paper trail she’s left behind:
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020
— K Fitton (@KelFitton) August 20, 2020
Isn’t this fun?
— Scott Boras (@NotScotBoras) August 20, 2020
This was more accurate about tonight 👇 https://t.co/A5SvlPHFqH
— Chaz Wallace, Reclaiming My Time (@hornetgate) August 20, 2020
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 20, 2020
And there’s still loads more where that came from.
Behold (via Jerry Dunleavy):
i worry if obama negotiates this poorly w/GOP what about Iran? yowser..
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 7, 2010
i think alot of obama worshippers must be horrified– he had a temper tantrum on national tv and annoyed everyone on both sides of the aisle
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 7, 2010
a reminder of what poor judgment obama showed in his natl. security appointments http://wapo.st/gZ3tPX
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 8, 2011
http://wapo.st/gcBvKv Obama's woe is me routine is wearing thin
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 12, 2011
President Obama has ducked, delegated and demagogued http://t.co/xpBimeE
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 17, 2011
national security is always Obama's lowest budget priority http://t.co/fw6nJ86e
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 5, 2012
Obama's big ole mess in China.. http://t.co/oV61mUqA.. anything hard in foreign pol they screw up
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 3, 2012
was Obama under-educated? He dosen't know much about a lot of things.. and this time it's an international incident http://t.co/36OnxikD
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 30, 2012
There are literally pages and pages of tweets like that. Because Rubin’s just that big a fraud.
Anyway, I think my main point is that this is a very interesting tweet! https://t.co/g95n9QhKtK
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2020