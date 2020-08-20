In case there was any doubt as to the Squad’s confidence in their ability to dictate the direction of the Democratic Party, here’s AOC hiking up her britches to wag her finger at the Dem establishment.

Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Kennedy over Ed Markey in the Democratic U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts:

And AOC’s none too pleased:

Trending

Looks like she’s revving up her minions …

It’s about to be lit, all right.

Well, all we know for sure is that we’re not going to stand in the way of a good, old-fashioned Democratic catfight.

