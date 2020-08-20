San Francisco resident Daniel Singer’s place got broken into recently, and not for the first time:

Broken into again. Professional operation. Why do we allow this to be the status quo. — daniel singer (@danielsinger) August 19, 2020

He’s asked DA Chese Boudin (who, in case you weren’t aware, was adopted and raised by Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn after his biological parents were sent to prison for murder and robbery) to do something about this:

@chesaboudin please actually prosecute these people this time. These crimes matter. More so than going after DoorDash and Postmates. — daniel singer (@danielsinger) August 20, 2020

But, as Andrew Sampson, CEO of gaming app Rainway, points out, the problem won’t go away until people in the Bay Area are willing to address the real root causes:

Because bay area folks refuse to pay taxes, push homeless shelters out of their neighborhoods, fight against social programs that help the local populace suffering from addiction, and participate in gentrification which is skyrocketing up real-estate prices. https://t.co/2PZPhxBSyT — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 19, 2020

OK …

this is the most absurd take i've heard since our last president enjoyed shaming people for wanting to keep the majority of their earnings "bay area folks" refuse to pay taxes? — Roman Savi (@SaviRoman) August 20, 2020

lol you’re so hilariously uninformed, bro — CPT Dong (@CPTDong) August 20, 2020

Now, now. Let’s not judge. Andrew has more to say:

Of course there is the entitlement and privilege that comes with all that. Someone breaking into your house should make you question why they felt that was their only choice, and how the system failed them. — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 19, 2020

They were just looking for some bread, you entitled, privileged jerks!

Holy shit, imagine actually voicing this batshit crazy opinion in a public forum then doubling down on it pic.twitter.com/i6e5R0yLCd — Dr. Bitcoin, M.D. (@DrBitcoinMD) August 20, 2020

You’ve never met actual criminals, have you? 🙄🙄 — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) August 20, 2020

Pretty obvious he hasn't. — American 🇺🇸 Purrlbot (@AmericanPurrl) August 20, 2020

Maybe he should get out more.

There would be no questioning as to why someone broke into my house because they would be shot. — Bishop (@BishopFromArk) August 20, 2020

I'll ask their next of kin. https://t.co/yvXURRhIAX — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 20, 2020

You do that; Andrew’s busy digging.

Because this is such a controversial take allow me to state it again: if people break into your home remember physical goods are replaceable, and question why the system is failing the individuals who commit these non-violent crimes, and how we should work together to improve it. — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) August 20, 2020

We’re gonna go ahead and pass on working together with people like Andrew Sampson, who despite purporting to care about humanity don’t actually care about the value of human life, or about how the world works.

I have 3 daughters at home. If you break into my home, the only thing I will be remembering is where my closest weapon is and the only thing I will be questioning is is how quickly I can ensure my children's safety. https://t.co/0VHLmB9jBh — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) August 20, 2020

Have you ever been robbed in your own home?

It's not a non-violent crime.

Stop normalizing criminality. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) August 20, 2020

My friend's mom walked in on a burglary of her home. They slit her throat. Gfy. — Jeff Godwin (@JeffGodwin) August 20, 2020

Maybe next time Andrew Sampson has “a controversial take” to share, he should keep it to himself.