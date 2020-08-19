Earlier today, Hillary Clinton took some time out of her very busy day to wish her hopelessly devoted husband a happy birthday, and she encouraged her followers to do the same:

Join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday. ❤️🎉@BillClinton https://t.co/ZrdkKPVP7L pic.twitter.com/wCpHV5O847 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2020

Here’s a screenshot. See if you notice something:

Found it yet? We’ll give you a hint. It’s not in the tweet itself, but rather what’s below it.

Only three replies? That can’t be right … can it?

Ohhhhhh:

thought this was a glitch at first. Hillary actually limited replies on a birthday post to her husband lmao pic.twitter.com/t0MWPPuHLQ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 19, 2020

So when she says “join me,” there are rules.

"join me but not actually" https://t.co/aXDSal7JVk — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 19, 2020

"join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday." *** blocks you from "wishing him a happy birthday" *** — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 19, 2020

You can't say "join me" and block everyone from joining you. https://t.co/iVbaE8A5dW — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 19, 2020

She’s Hillary Clinton. She does what she wawnts.

She can't even do this without lying. pic.twitter.com/9GpmyucMDz — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020

I noticed that too. I wonder what she’s afraid of? pic.twitter.com/pba7pf4xU4 — solo efe©tivo ❂ (@WaukeSlosh) August 19, 2020

Wonder why — MichaelFCheng (@smugminion215) August 19, 2020