In case you missed it, certifiable nutjob and all-around garbage person Laura Loomer won her GOP primary race last night.

It’s worth noting that her campaign was basically a publicity stunt to get her back on Twitter after she’d been banned.

But, well, here we are:

While the Democratic Party is embracing its more fringe elements, it’s important to acknowledge that the GOP is increasingly following suit.

How did we get to this point? GOP communications vet Ellen Carmichael has some thoughts on that:

We think she may be onto something here.

