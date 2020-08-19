Oh look, everybody. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has something to say about COVID. We’d better listen to him:

Beg your pardon, Governor? We couldn’t hear you over the sound of you patting yourself on the back.

So, the other night when Cuomo said that COVID is a “metaphor,” he apparently meant “sports metaphor.”

 

And he’s damn proud of it, too.

He really is something else.

Buckle up, New York.

This f*cking guy …

