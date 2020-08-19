Oh look, everybody. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has something to say about COVID. We’d better listen to him:

COVID is NOT over. At best it’s half time. You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 19, 2020

Beg your pardon, Governor? We couldn’t hear you over the sound of you patting yourself on the back.

So, the other night when Cuomo said that COVID is a “metaphor,” he apparently meant “sports metaphor.”

Checked the score, and you're drafting first. https://t.co/v6Mjj1dXBV — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 19, 2020

And he’s damn proud of it, too.

you’ve already written a book celebrating your deadliest-in-the-nation COVID response https://t.co/6yjEFkazJD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2020

So perhaps your book is a bit premature? — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) August 19, 2020

You write a book on your win at half time though? Ok — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 19, 2020

YOU HAVE BEEN ON A VICTORY TOUR AND LITERALLY WRITING A BOOK ABOUT YOUR SUCCESS! 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/T9KPPtRG6U — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 19, 2020

…you took a victory lap at the DNC and now have a book coming out about it. https://t.co/8Rr4WilnUV — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 19, 2020

PERFECT TIME TO WRITE A BOOK ABOUT "LESSONS LEARNED," IDIOT. cc @karol https://t.co/zFvFAjP3VU — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 19, 2020

He really is something else.

Are you hoping to make your book into a series? — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 19, 2020

I guess this means the book is getting a sequel! https://t.co/Rc4liQqIEE — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) August 19, 2020

Buckle up, New York.

I mean it is over for a fair number of senior citizens. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 19, 2020

He's so happy he gets to kill more people. https://t.co/iZ6saWDlu2 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 19, 2020

This f*cking guy …