By now, you’ve probably seen Billy Porter and Stephen Stills’ DNC-inspired version of “For What It’s Worth.” But just in case you missed it, here it is again for your viewing … well, we can’t really call it pleasure. We’re honestly not sure what to call this:

That’s great and everything, but don’t you feel like something’s missing? A certain je-ne-sais-quoi?

Well, RedState’s Brandon Morse did. So he took it upon himself, giver that he is, to give the video what it’s so sorely lacking:

Bravo.

 

“Honesty Remix” is a great name. Want people to look what’s goin’ down? Tell them to look at that.

