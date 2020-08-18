As Twitchy told you, Michelle Obama’s stunningly brave speech last night didn’t include any mention of Joe Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris. Obama aides reportedly said the reason for that was that Michelle Obama’s message was taped before Biden made the announcement.

But the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein isn’t satisfied with that explanation. Because if he were, he wouldn’t be able to accuse Donald Trump of lying:

Trump says Michelle Obama’s speech was “divisive” and shouldn’t have gotten “fawning” reviews because it was taped (he alleges) — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 18, 2020

“He alleges.” Is it just an allegation if it’s true?

Uh..it was taped — sam (@NotSamAherne) August 18, 2020

She was and there’s no dispute that it was taped https://t.co/46WS4l90Hb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 18, 2020

It was taped pre-VP announcement, according to @jaketapper. — Brittany (@bccover) August 18, 2020

It was taped before the VP selection, MSNBC reported last night. That's why Kamala wasn't mentioned. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) August 18, 2020

It was taped. We know it was — Jonathan Kay (@JonPKay) August 18, 2020

Are you denying it was taped? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2020

Why do you hate the truth, Sam?

Are you Petty Trolling? Deny an insignificant fact to get people to prove it to you so you can say "why does this matter?" — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2020

If Sam can get people to focus on Trump alleging something that multiple reports have confirmed to be true in order to prove that Trump is a liar, then he’s done his job.