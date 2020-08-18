As Twitchy told you, Michelle Obama’s stunningly brave speech last night didn’t include any mention of Joe Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris. Obama aides reportedly said the reason for that was that Michelle Obama’s message was taped before Biden made the announcement.

But the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein isn’t satisfied with that explanation. Because if he were, he wouldn’t be able to accuse Donald Trump of lying:

“He alleges.” Is it just an allegation if it’s true?

Trending

Why do you hate the truth, Sam?

If Sam can get people to focus on Trump alleging something that multiple reports have confirmed to be true in order to prove that Trump is a liar, then he’s done his job.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpKamala HarrisMichelle ObamaSam SteintapedThe Daily Beast