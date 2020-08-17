All those mostly peaceful protests in Portland are going to get someone killed:

BLM mob beat white man unconscious after making him crash truck: video https://t.co/2cUTYp6jGq pic.twitter.com/09qNCQPtLW — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2020

More from the New York Post:

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. “The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” the force said. It was unclear what sparked the confrontation but “protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash,” the police statement said. The mob was made up of Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants, according to Kalen D’Almeida the co-founder of Scriberr News, who shared one of the videos.

Andy Ngo shared multiple videos documenting the violent assault.

Warning: These are extremely graphic.

GRAPHIC: With the streets in downtown Portland occupied by BLM & antifa rioters, a man crashed his car. The mob pulled him out & beat him senseless in front of the passenger. He’s bleeding & unconscious. No police. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/jjnt5dUeb8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

This is the moment immediately before. The mob assaults him and makes him sit in the ground while they search his belongings. When he stands up, they brutally beat him. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/tEzpIz6V9U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Police are towing the vehicle away. Rioters are screaming at police, saying they “protect white supremacists.” Status of unconscious driver unknown. Video by @TheHannahRay. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter #antifa pic.twitter.com/WPiXPbDf4E — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Earlier: Rioters stand over the unconscious man’s body after they beat him. They pour water on him and shout in support of Black Lives Matter. Antifa street medics are examining him. He’s not responsive. #PortlandRiots #BlackLiveMatter Video @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/aI5emSRATI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

“He didn’t do nothing bro” Video by @livesmattershow shows the altercations that happened in downtown Portland before the car crash. The BLM mob is beating a blonde woman and they tackle her to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c0xbTr2Eon — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Another angle of the violent BLM interrogation of the driver who is detained and forced to sit on the ground. The man who later kicks his head curses at him and starts punching his face, which was already bleeding. #PortlandRiots Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/BZKJgv6Vy5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Horrifying.

This absolutely sickens me! I hope the governor and mayor are held accountable for all the violence they have allowed and encouraged. Sending prayers for that couple. — Becca2006🇺🇸 (@beccalcoo) August 17, 2020

What’s happening in Portland is sickening. Yet there are people out there who think BLM/Antifa’s cause is a just one. They think BLM/Antifa are the ones fighting fascism.

Was he a federal officer, @NickKristof? Need a check. https://t.co/Ts4jo6DoUg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2020

He's still looking for this…just like OJ is still looking for Nicole's killer.https://t.co/SLNTbkx83F — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 17, 2020

The fact that anyone — anyone — is still out there making excuses for and defending these monsters is just … it’s unfathomable. Indefensible.

The last left-wing moral panic gave us a violent Marxist domestic terrorist organization with a billion-dollar corporate-funded war chest. Can't wait to see what the Post Office panic saddles us with! https://t.co/jnXhcfHvMy — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.