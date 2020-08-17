Have you heard? The Trump administration wants to shut down the USPS just in time for the November election. They’re basically out there locking up mailboxes! That means all the people who were planning to vote by mail won’t be able to because nothing they send will get through.

More:

President Trump’s unprecedented attacks on the U.S. Postal Service amid widespread mail delays across the country are shaking voters’ faith that their ballots will be counted, prompting a rush among federal, state and local officials to protect the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.

And that brings us to this scoop from the Washington Post:

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. received more than 5,000 letters on Postal Service issues just in the past week. Sen. Gary Peters has received nearly 7,000 — more than 750 of them related to ballots. Sen. Jon Tester reported 3,000 USPS complaints. https://t.co/8hrTJBBXCc — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 16, 2020

Wait a second …

This tweet & story is ah-mazing. Try to guess why. https://t.co/YmfGPzG7I2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2020

Can you figure it out?

How are they getting their mail???!! — Kim Evans (@EvansKevans55) August 17, 2020

How’d those letters get there? — Why Bother, Fawlty? (@ScottCFarquhar) August 17, 2020

That sure is a lot of letters! How’d they all get there?! — Jon Vandy (@Vandylaxn21) August 17, 2020

I assume these letters all delivered themselves? Maybe FedEx? — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 17, 2020

Heh.

So the postal service delivered thousands of letters on time that complained about how the postal service wasn't delivering mail on time? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 17, 2020

Well then, it seems as if the mail is getting through. — Jack Lynx (@LuvFuzzyBunnies) August 17, 2020

So you’re saying they’re receiving letters. Got it. https://t.co/gDg3nfbT6l — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) August 17, 2020

“I recieved thousands of letters telling me the post office isn’t working.” pic.twitter.com/unFnyblyQE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2020

Welp.