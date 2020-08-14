Jennifer Rubin is a serious person, and as a serious person, she takes things very seriously.

Like why Barack Obama is way more awesome than Donald Trump:

Make sure you guys retweet her so Donald Trump resigns in disgrace or something.

Trending

Is it, though? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks a lot more like Jennifer Rubin is engaging in the very sort of childish behavior for which she regularly castigates Donald Trump.

So mature. So serious.

And so stunning and brave!

Thank goodness for Jennifer Rubin to keep the political discourse elevated.

Bingo.

