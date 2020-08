Jennifer Rubin is a serious person, and as a serious person, she takes things very seriously.

Like why Barack Obama is way more awesome than Donald Trump:

hey, I didn't realize how many millions more follow @BarackObama (121M) than @realDonaldTrump (85M) . It might hurt @realDonaldTrump feelings to know he is so far behind @BarackObama. You might RT so @realDonaldTrump will see how far behind @BarackObama he is. β€” Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 14, 2020

Make sure you guys retweet her so Donald Trump resigns in disgrace or something.

Hahahahaha! β€” Chris R (@merudandasana2) August 14, 2020

Wicked good 😁 β€” R.j.hOylE – 🌊 WEAR-A-MASK! #FBR #STFH! (@BlueTigerPub) August 14, 2020

Is it, though? Because from where we’re sitting, it looks a lot more like Jennifer Rubin is engaging in the very sort of childish behavior for which she regularly castigates Donald Trump.

very mature and serious columnist pic.twitter.com/ycSQy0KGC3 β€” Brad Polumbo πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έβš½οΈ πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@brad_polumbo) August 14, 2020

So mature. So serious.

And so stunning and brave!

The hard hitting journalism we all need right now. β€” Zak Ebrahim (@ZakEbrahim) August 14, 2020

Thank goodness for Jennifer Rubin to keep the political discourse elevated.

Pathetic β€” CLE (@Persanon7) August 14, 2020

Also notice how she makes sure to tag these men. It’s totally about reaping praise for dunking on the right. β€” Ashley (@AshleyP994) August 14, 2020

Ms. Rubin’s tweet is the case study for why we need an eye-roll button just to the right of the heart button. β€” Spartacus Finch (@jenandlaw) August 14, 2020

Trump's superpower is that he turns his enemies into a carbon copy of himself. β€” MetsMan7186 (@man7186) August 14, 2020

Bingo.