We don’t often feel bad for AOC (you know, because she’s a horrible and dishonest person). But it’s hard not to feel kind of bad for her about this.

It seems Ralph Nader really, really wants her to notice him:

I sent @AOC the following letter suggesting ways she can broaden her progressive impact and help many people now that she is in the media spotlight. She has not replied, despite repeated requests. Can anybody help us get AOC to respond? -R https://t.co/n2mLG0Lf9T — Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) August 13, 2020

He apparently sent the letter to AOC on July 31, and AOC still hasn’t acknowledged it.

Ralph Nader could use some help, all right. But it’s not the kind of help he’s looking for.

This is weird on a couple of levels. https://t.co/uDFUBa69yt — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 14, 2020

AOC’s supporters don’t seem to be too keen on Nader’s moves:

Old white guy who got Bush elected wants to man-splain stuff to AOC. https://t.co/avw8Td05kR — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 14, 2020

This may come as a complete shock to you, Nader, but there are a lot of people who wouldn't piss on you if you were on fire. I'd have to question whether my garden needed it more or not. — Kevin Morgan (@cowboyinbrla) August 14, 2020

Dude. It's been 20 years since you helped our country become what it is today. Stop man-splainin' and go to the local shady rest. A nation will finally be grateful. — Howard Salter (@HaSalter1160) August 14, 2020

Maybe try starting by not telling women what to do. — Tea Berry-Blue (@teaberryblue) August 14, 2020

Mr. Nader, you have a long legacy of public interest work. Women are half the public. Perpetuating the idea that men are entitled to our time, attention, and deference is not in our interest. Denying repeated requests *is* a response. Them’s the antilock brakes. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) August 14, 2020

I fully agree. Also his letter was so condescending. pic.twitter.com/gnrxUjewzH — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) August 14, 2020

Respect her boundaries. You’re embarrassing yourself. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 14, 2020

I’ve never before used the term cringe. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 14, 2020

This is just sad. https://t.co/dafz0sDR9f — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 14, 2020

When even George Takei thinks it’s too much, it’s probably time to take a few steps back.