We don’t often feel bad for AOC (you know, because she’s a horrible and dishonest person). But it’s hard not to feel kind of bad for her about this.

It seems Ralph Nader really, really wants her to notice him:

He apparently sent the letter to AOC on July 31, and AOC still hasn’t acknowledged it.

Ralph Nader could use some help, all right. But it’s not the kind of help he’s looking for.

AOC’s supporters don’t seem to be too keen on Nader’s moves:

When even George Takei thinks it’s too much, it’s probably time to take a few steps back.

