As Twitchy told you, after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, Principled Conservative™ Bill Kristol offered up “an innocent thought” about the upcoming debates:

Because clearly he’s not worried that Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities — or lack thereof — will be an issue facing off against Donald Trump.

Well anyway, we figured Kristol’s innocent thought would be hard to top. And we were right. But if anyone’s up to the challenge, it’s Kristol’s fellow Principled Conservative™ Jennifer Rubin:

Now that innocent thought is special on a couple of levels.

First, there’s the unspoken admission that Rubin doesn’t think Biden’s got a chance against Trump on the debate stage.

But even more noteworthy is that she took Kristol’s idea a step further and basically just skipped right to Kamala Harris being the de facto Democratic presidential candidate. Don’t have Joe Biden “rip [Trump] apart.” Just have Auntie Kamala do it!

Guess not.

