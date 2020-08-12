Donald Trump had some choice words for Joe Biden’s presidential vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, including an old favorite, “nasty.”

And CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin would just like to point out that there’s a glaring double standard at play:

Please note that the words "nasty," "shrill," and "strident" are never used to describe male politicians. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) August 12, 2020

First of all:

I mean "shrill" inherently relates to a high piercing voice so it would be less likely to apply to male politicians, who typically have deeper voices. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2020

I'm old enough to remember how they lost their shit over kavanaugh's tone during his confirmation hearings…. — Katja (@khtb677) August 12, 2020

We’re old enough, too.

We’re also old enough to remember when Trump called men “nasty”:

The Washington Post has a list of 18 different men Trump has called nasty. Think he called Fox's Chris Wallace that since then, so make it at least 19 https://t.co/HdUL4n0CS0 https://t.co/Ivu5FWxJWP — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 12, 2020

19 and counting, no doubt.

Please note that @JeffreyToobin is a 🤡 Thread of POTUS calling men Nasty etc… https://t.co/4TDzyEymVk https://t.co/Em03eKVEeG — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 12, 2020

Hey, Jeffrey:

It’s almost as if Donald Trump is an equal-opportunity offender when it comes to throwing around “nasty.”

Naturally, it’s not just Toobin who thinks “nasty” is reserved for women. So does the New York Times (emphasis ours):

Ms. Harris ran her own presidential campaign and was widely seen as the most obvious choice for Mr. Biden: at once a conventional and groundbreaking choice. But when he finally announced her selection on Tuesday, Mr. Trump and his allies appeared to be caught without a coordinated game plan, lurching from one attack to another. After Ms. Harris was chosen, Mr. Trump described her four times as “nasty” or “nastier,” using some of his favorite terms for female opponents, and complained that she had not been nice to his Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh during confirmation hearings.

We know the media have a selective memory problem, but it’s just getting ridiculous now.

And how about these?

Awkward.

9/ It would NEVER occur to me to just say "X never happens" w/o spending 30 seconds googling re X not because I'm super moral or do research instinctively but just for the very base simple reason that I don't want to look like an idiot I guess @JeffreyToobin doesn't mind tho? — Dogs don't have thumbs (@MorlockP) August 12, 2020

"Mr. Trump described her four times as “nasty” or “nastier,” using some of his favorite terms for female opponents…" The idea that somehow @realDonaldTrump reserves "nasty" for women is so easy to debunk, why not do a simple search before writing that?https://t.co/HuBmXNev93 pic.twitter.com/y0evtXp6Fz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 12, 2020

You mean, journalism? Psh!

by the way, this is run under the @nytimes headline "After Harris Pick, Sexist and Racist Attacks From Trump and Fox News Hosts", which, to me, when you use examples like "nasty," just dilutes the impact of the term "sexist"https://t.co/HuBmXNev93 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 12, 2020

Good point.

As is this one:

the guy who tried to pressure his coworker’s daughter into aborting his lovechild has some thoughts about respecting women. https://t.co/Fk5LzsAcaI — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 12, 2020

Ouch.