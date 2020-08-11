At this point, it really does seem fair to ask about Joe Biden’s cognitive skills. Because he seems to be under the distinct impression that he’s spent his political career fighting to preserve Social Security:

Social Security is the bedrock of American retirement — giving countless Americans peace of mind and the ability to retire with dignity. I've been fighting to protect and expand the program throughout my career — and I'll continue that fight as president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

As the Daily Caller points out, that’s not, in fact, the case:

Montage of Joe Biden calling for cuts to Social Security pic.twitter.com/HyIOI6VGun https://t.co/CfHKV49qWU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

