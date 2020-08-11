If the past few months’ violent riots have achieved anything useful, it’s demonstrating that the supposed “peaceful protesters” don’t actually give a damn about justice.

Remember the riots in Minneapolis ostensibly carried out to protest the death of George Floyd? Does it bring the protesters comfort to know that not only did their violence fail to bring back George Floyd, but it also destroyed the livelihoods of countless others?

The livelihoods of hardworking immigrants like Ibrahim Demaag, with whom Laura Ingraham recently spoke about Minneapolis’ unwillingness to take any meaningful action against rioters.

Tonight from Minneapolis, where the violence all started, business owners who lost it all ask, “Where are our political leaders?” ⁦@FoxNews⁩ 10pET #IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/9S1Uz997G6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 11, 2020

Now, Demaag — and other local business owners — are being doubly wronged by their city:

"We left our country for a future to see the American Dream. You work hard, you pay your taxes…We have not done anything wrong." How do the leftists repay Ibrahim Demaag? They send him a bill after they let his business be destroyed. Democrats destroy the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/qMI2vHSFSH — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 11, 2020

Where’s the justice in that?

This is heartbreaking https://t.co/zgA6KBDXkF — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) August 11, 2020

The worst part is that there are many more heartbreaking stories just like his.

Shame on Minneapolis leadership.