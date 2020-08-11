If the past few months’ violent riots have achieved anything useful, it’s demonstrating that the supposed “peaceful protesters” don’t actually give a damn about justice.

Remember the riots in Minneapolis ostensibly carried out to protest the death of George Floyd? Does it bring the protesters comfort to know that not only did their violence fail to bring back George Floyd, but it also destroyed the livelihoods of countless others?

The livelihoods of hardworking immigrants like Ibrahim Demaag, with whom Laura Ingraham recently spoke about Minneapolis’ unwillingness to take any meaningful action against rioters.

Now, Demaag — and other local business owners — are being doubly wronged by their city:

Where’s the justice in that?

The worst part is that there are many more heartbreaking stories just like his.

Shame on Minneapolis leadership.

