It’s good to know that after all this time, John Kasich remains as stunning and brave as he ever was:

John Kasich: “I think I have a right to define what it means to be a conservative."pic.twitter.com/bPBfSsQsTN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

If a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention doesn’t have a right to define what it means to be a conservative, we don’t know who does.

We’ll leave you with this thread from AEI visiting scholar Jay Cost, who actually kind of knows what it means to be a conservative:

Reminder that, rather than drop out in 2016, this guy tried to draft behind Trump and Cruz. He never attacked Trump, and dropped out the day Cruz did. https://t.co/y6Miin9l1n — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020

Also, he ran as a moderate in 2016 but as the conservative's conservative in 2000. And he talked about a new tone in 2016, but he's actually self-righteous and very, very crabby. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020

Also, his dad may have been a mailman, but after he left the House he cashed in with a job at Lehman Brothers. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020

Don't let any politician lecture you about virtue, civic or otherwise. Never ever ever. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020

That’s very good advice.