Trash outlet Jezebel and ostensible journalist Yashar Ali, who used to seem like a decent guy, helped lead the charge to cancel 25-year-old Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn over Cawthorn’s Instagram posts from a trip to the Eagle’s Nest.

This piece slimes a young disabled man (who is about to become the youngest member of Congress) as some sort of neo-Nazi. Given the history of Nazis and the disabled it's a really offensive comparison, but typical of what passes for lazy online discourse these days. https://t.co/KXGu9TG8FB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 11, 2020

Just seeing these @CawthornforNC Instagram posts from 2017…my god. Referring to Hitler with the honorific “Führer.” Saying a visit to Hitler’s vacation home where he planned out unspeakable atrocities as a “bucket list” moment…as if it’s a visit to the Grand Canyon pic.twitter.com/AvgNSe23cO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 11, 2020

Jezebel, Ali, and the rest of the jerks fanning the flames knew they were being disingenuous and didn’t care. So it’s especially frustrating to see that they’ve apparently gotten what they wanted:

Republican Congressional candidate deletes photos from Hitler’s retreat https://t.co/FccHsotUro — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) August 11, 2020

More from the Forward:

Madison Cawthorn’s pictures were removed Monday, the same day that a report in Jezebel made the case that he is “following the playbook of other, more successful far-right Republicans in recent years, attempting to rebrand his extreme views … as squarely in the mainstream of the Republican Party.” In addition to calling Hitler “Führer,” a term of reverence, Cawthorn also named his real estate company SPQR, a term popular among white nationalists, and displays in his home an early American flag that the Anti-Defamation League says has been appropriated by far-right extremists, according to the Jezebel report. [Twitchy editor’s note: The flag in question is the Betsy Ross flag.] … The AVL Watchdog report published over the weekend includes many of the same details as the Jezebel report, as it spells out the far-right vision that Cawthorn, who would be one of the youngest-ever congressmen if elected, is offering local voters. But it did not include the Eagle’s Nest vacation photos, in which Cawthorn said a trip to Hitler’s retreat had been on his “bucket list.”

Why anyone is taking a “Jezebel report” seriously is beyond us. Except not really. Because so many on the Left are so eager to see conservative figures canceled, they don’t care about context or reality.

Now hold on. The Eagle's Nest has long been a tourist attraction and an especially popular one with US troops stationed in Germany. The bunker was liberated by Easy Company 501st and was featured in Band of Brothers. And in the same post this guy calls Hitler "the Supreme Evil." https://t.co/DsEl8ZLTnJ — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 11, 2020

He literally calls Hitler a "supreme evil" IN THE POST. — Sebastian Lazcano (@other_sebastian) August 11, 2020

Burying the fact that he called Hitler "the supreme evil." What a gross hit piece — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) August 11, 2020

This is extremely dishonest framing. Cawthorn calls Hitler "a supreme evil." — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 11, 2020

Sir, please take your logic and leave. This is no place for it. — @ (@WillyFistershit) August 11, 2020

It should be clear to anyone who saw Cawthorn’s post that he wasn’t lauding Hitler or the Nazis. But the flames of cancel culture must be fueled.

And so-called journalists are only too happy to do it.

Journalists are nothing more than political activists playing a side https://t.co/etl30pfVl3 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 11, 2020

What a disgusting smear. Its like you have zero shame….. — Yankee Jenn (@northcountryjen) August 11, 2020

It’s exactly like that.