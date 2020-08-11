Trash outlet Jezebel and ostensible journalist Yashar Ali, who used to seem like a decent guy, helped lead the charge to cancel 25-year-old Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn over Cawthorn’s Instagram posts from a trip to the Eagle’s Nest.

Jezebel, Ali, and the rest of the jerks fanning the flames knew they were being disingenuous and didn’t care. So it’s especially frustrating to see that they’ve apparently gotten what they wanted:

Madison Cawthorn’s pictures were removed Monday, the same day that a report in Jezebel made the case that he is “following the playbook of other, more successful far-right Republicans in recent years, attempting to rebrand his extreme views … as squarely in the mainstream of the Republican Party.”

In addition to calling Hitler “Führer,” a term of reverence, Cawthorn also named his real estate company SPQR, a term popular among white nationalists, and displays in his home an early American flag that the Anti-Defamation League says has been appropriated by far-right extremists, according to the Jezebel report. [Twitchy editor’s note: The flag in question is the Betsy Ross flag.]

The AVL Watchdog report published over the weekend includes many of the same details as the Jezebel report, as it spells out the far-right vision that Cawthorn, who would be one of the youngest-ever congressmen if elected, is offering local voters. But it did not include the Eagle’s Nest vacation photos, in which Cawthorn said a trip to Hitler’s retreat had been on his “bucket list.”

Why anyone is taking a “Jezebel report” seriously is beyond us. Except not really. Because so many on the Left are so eager to see conservative figures canceled, they don’t care about context or reality.

It should be clear to anyone who saw Cawthorn’s post that he wasn’t lauding Hitler or the Nazis. But the flames of cancel culture must be fueled.

And so-called journalists are only too happy to do it.

It’s exactly like that.

