If Joe Biden’s gonna win in November, he’s not gonna do it without Americans’ help.
No, we’re not talking about voting for him. We’re talking about this:
🚨 Big News 🚨
We want YOU to be a part of the Democratic Convention!
We are looking for folks to make a creative 30-second ad that will be aired live on television during the convention.
Videos should be posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using #MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/WfPSnjC85s
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) August 10, 2020
try your hand at ad making, and we might show it during convention primetime! https://t.co/o0onsy6smW
— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 10, 2020
Cool?
What's another word for "free labor?"
— Ex BuzzFeed Reporter 🌹🌐 (@BuzzfeedEx) August 10, 2020
I really did not think the campaign would take a "Have a creative skillset? We'll pay you in exposure!" stance, but
— Dylan Echter (@djechter) August 10, 2020
Well, this is just desperate 😐
— My Angry Grandmother (@LacrosseIsa) August 10, 2020
this is the world’s saddest campaign
— qb factory (@PHL41NE33) August 10, 2020
It is pretty sad. But you know what would brighten things up a bit? If Team Joe got more submissions than they knew what to do with.
👇👀👇👀👇 https://t.co/RzqlIxs1oT
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2020
Team Joe is basically just asking to get trolled.
“I won’t risk my children’s future with Joe Biden.”#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/4OzFPjSWMX
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020
Joe Biden: Alone. Hiding. Diminished.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/0QVsbp2iis
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020
The Radical Left has taken over Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.
Don’t let them take over America.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/rRlzzzEPe9
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020
Our economy is still recovering from the China Virus.
Joe Biden would make things worse. Much worse.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/ern6cN4YM2
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020
Joe Biden is promising YOUR benefits to illegal immigrants.#MyJoeAd pic.twitter.com/OPYNkVgUXY
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020
You see where this is going. We have no doubt there’s plenty more where that came from.
My god. Its like they WANT to be trolled
— Louise Brooks (@swampdraino) August 10, 2020
This will end in tears.
— Tailor & Barber (@TailorAndBarber) August 10, 2020
Be careful what you wish for, Team Joe. You might get it.