We can’t begin to know what David Hogg went through when a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School and murdered his classmates. Law enforcement let him and his fellow students down by leaving them vulnerable.

But how does that justify his insistence that, in the midst of violent rioting in Chicago, it’s the police who are the problem?

If you want to condemn violence you should with the policing system that murders Americans on a daily basis. You have no right to tell other people how to feel or act when one of their loved ones is murdered by our own government. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

This weekend’s rioting in Chicago reportedly began as a result of a 20-year-old man being shot by police — who were returning fire after he shot at them. The man is expected to survive. The city? Well, the prognosis isn’t great. At least not right now.

There’s evidence that the riots didn’t just materialize organically, though. The presence of large vehicles — including at least one U-Haul truck — suggest that there was a method to looters’ madness.

The media always wants us to be angry at the protesters demanding change by painting them as violent looters. If anything we should be angry at the elected officials that starve communities of resources and the policing system that murders people on a daily basis causing protest — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

Except what’s happening in Chicago (and in other cities) is violent looting. And the daily murders aren’t happening as a result of police. Chicago has shattered homicide records this year despite the police, not because of them. Moreover, using murder to justify violent protests is deranged.

Dr King once said “A riot is the language of the unheard” — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

We hear the rioters’ language loud and clear, David.

Communities need resources to address gun violence not more cops. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

Spoken like someone who prefers platitudes to thoughtful discourse.

Who's enforcing your gun control, then? — All politicians are terrorists (@king_marmot) August 10, 2020

Those resources are called cops — John Z. (@Vacherieboy) August 10, 2020

Hogg professes to be fighting others’ ignorance, but it’s his own ignorance he should be worried about.

I don’t care if statements like this mean I wouldn’t be able to get elected if I ever decided to run for office. I would rather stand on the side of justice then what the polls say. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

He thinks his self-righteous indignation makes him right.

Personally I believe we need to completely re-imagine what public safety looks like without our policing and prison systems that are so deeply rooted in systemic racism, slavery and Indigenous genocide. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

And that take right there is rock-solid proof that he’s not a serious person. Instead of shining a light on actual police corruption, he’s issuing blanket statements rooted in wokeness, not reality.

I’m sure there are many people that fully disagree with me. But I would rather stand on what I believe is the side of justice even if it polls horribly. I know that our country can do better. https://t.co/FqhByYU5lt — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 10, 2020

Our country can certainly do better than what David Hogg has to offer.