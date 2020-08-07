If you’re one of the people scratching their heads over the motives of BLM and Antifa right now, you’re not alone. The so-called “peaceful protests” don’t seem to be about fighting injustice so much as destroying stuff and threatening people’s lives.

Sean Ono Lennon summed up the cognitive dissonance quite nicely:

I’m unsure how this ‘fight racism with racism’ and ‘fight fascism with fascism’ strategy is supposed to succeed in anything but destruction and chaos. But maybe I’m just a Luddite. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) August 7, 2020

Or maybe he’s just a rational person.

You're exactly right! — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) August 7, 2020

Yep.

Are you sure this isn't helping to end racism and fascism?https://t.co/YXo8z10EcJ — Smotey (@smoteysmote) August 7, 2020

In order to understand it, you first have to learn to disregard logic and reason. That's the first step. — Cletus Bower Jr. (@BowerCletus) August 7, 2020

You've named the endgame: "destruction and chaos." That has been the objective all along. — FinFinn (@SteffFin) August 7, 2020

Yeah it’s gone from “judge each person as an individual” to complete race & class warfare…at the behest of “virtue”. Sad. — DIAMOND DOG (@projectxpatriot) August 7, 2020

***

