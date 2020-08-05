Despite being confronted with an online petition signed by a few thousand righteously indignant, stunningly woke Americans, Trader Joe’s is sticking with their “racist branding and packaging.” The nerve.

Don’t the powers that be at Trader Joe’s care about all the people whose hearts they’re breaking?

If you're in love with Trader Joe's, its stances can also break your heart https://t.co/cXfHgqMeou — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 5, 2020

In her article in the Business section, Samantha Masunaga writes:

Having to contend with a wedge issue could be a turnoff for younger shoppers, who tend to want the companies they support to have social values that dovetail with their own. “They’re looking for that community and that brand promise,” said Courtney Newell, chief executive of Crowned Marketing and Communications and author of “FutureProof: The Blueprint for Building a Brand Gen Z and Millennials Love.” “Those are really the things that are going to drive their [purchasing] decisions.” If shoppers embrace a brand because it resonates with them emotionally, then a difference of opinion can feel like a betrayal.

A betrayal!

Really hate it when a grocery store acknowledges the existence of people named Jose. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 5, 2020

Only racists are heartbroken over Trader Joe's refusal to purge ethnic minorities from their product packaging. https://t.co/ulfoY4yWZI — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 5, 2020

Seriously, the fact that there’s any outrage over this “wedge issue” is ridiculous.

LA Times is mad because Trader Joe’s newsletter has more readers — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2020

Heh.

Gosh who is doing the polarizing here? https://t.co/0DYQRMWB2r pic.twitter.com/FHFcZ25joT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2020

It’s not Trader Joe’s, that’s for damn sure.

Trader Joe’s will be devastated to lose the business of a handful of shoppers whose customer loyalty is dependent on product packaging — Mary Vinnie (@redpoid) August 5, 2020

People who are so fragile they feign “offense” over food brands need to get a life. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 5, 2020

It doesn't have "stances." It's a grocery store. It sells products with funny names. Get over yourselves. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 5, 2020

I’m glad I just … buy groceries. You people are out of your damn minds. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 5, 2020

What a dumb time to be alive.

Imagine the sort of privilege you have to live with to consider one piece of the culture not bending to your every stupid whim a heartbreaking event. https://t.co/niLJ87e79Y — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 5, 2020

There is no one out there to rally against who is as bigoted, intolerant, hateful, and closed-minded as you people. https://t.co/TxhZk5CCNu — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 5, 2020

You people are so insufferable I don't know how you don't punch yourselves every time you see yourself in the mirror. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 5, 2020

It’s just … very foreign to me to see these people who expect every element of the culture to line up with their preferences/beliefs. Don’t worry, you get used to things not quite working out for you on that front. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 5, 2020

