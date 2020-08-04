Another chapter in our history has drawn to a close. Pour one out for Louise Mensch, everybody:

Louise Mensch deleted the bannon tweet — jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020

Say it ain’t so!

For those of you who’ve forgotten about one of Twitter’s all-time greatest hits, here’s a reminder:

ive seen some wild stuff in my time on this website, but saying that one of the closest advisors to the president at the time was under investigation for a death penalty capable crime remains one of the most unhinged wild things anyone has ever said on this here. pic.twitter.com/5SdqNrDtcm — jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020

Poor Louise … did her “sources” let her down again?

this is what they took from us. — jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020

farewell loved one pic.twitter.com/018ReNUuDI — jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020

HIS HERO IS GONE – MONUMENTS TO TWEETS pic.twitter.com/mws1CRldyp — jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020

It’s the end of an era.

nooooooo — Pink American Manlet (@skellybonemane) August 4, 2020

This is terrible news — Caroline Royce (@carolineroyce) August 4, 2020

very saddened by this — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 4, 2020

…like tears in the rain. pic.twitter.com/eRmIqORzKc — St. Vincent Price (@SugarcaneRain) August 4, 2020

nothing is sacred — dannybauder (@dannybauder) August 4, 2020

RIP to a real one — Richard II (@get_miserable) August 4, 2020

For what it’s worth, though, Mensch says the tweet’s disappearance was an accident:

Not deliberately. As I’ve said, I re-engaged TweetDeleter after using it to nuke a bunch of tweets last year and I forgot that I left it on a “delete everything earlier than the first two days”. By the time I noticed and disabled it, it had deleted everything after May 2017. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 4, 2020

Good to know the Russians weren’t involved.

Or were they?