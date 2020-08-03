In case you missed it, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shined an important light on the white supremacy that persists in the halls of the U.S. Capitol Building:

The nerve of displaying the statue of a dead white male as a symbol of Hawaii!

Pay attention to the context, you guys. It’s all in the context.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was convinced by AOC’s context:

To be fair, ignorance is kind of AOC’s forte.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams took AOC apart for her latest attempt to stir up a controversy where there really wasn’t one to begin with. Do yourselves a favor and read the whole thing.

In any event, as is so often the case, AOC’s found herself in the position of having to pretend she didn’t actually mean that thing she meant.

That’s her tweets in a nutshell, yeah.

At no point did she say that Saint Damien of Molokai was a bad figure. She just singled him out as a textbook example of the “white supremacist culture” that makes our society so problematic. Totally different, you guys.

Says the woman and person of color who is currently serving (a term we use loosely) in U.S. Congress as part of a squad of other women and people of color.

But enough about you, AOC.

No kidding. She basically just described her M.O. when presented with an inconvenient truth.

At the end of the day, Saint Damien will have more for humanity than AOC ever could.

