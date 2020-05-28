Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch has some thoughts about the riots and looting in Minneapolis. Basically, the riots are justified:

#Minneapolis is on fire, but who poured the gasoline? Dozens of police killings, an unholy union of cops and Trump, and a nation deaf to "Black Lives Matter" set the stage MLK: "A riot is the voice of the unheard." Are you listening now? My new column https://t.co/U4NtLR6uk4 — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) May 28, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s takeaway:

Time to riot everywhere!!!! https://t.co/jAMoTAbYjh — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 28, 2020

Wow, Martina. Great idea! Maybe you should get the ball rolling and show us how it’s done.

Sure- where do you live? — Look, Fat – Austere Wuhan Scholar👌 (@UrBetsyJean) May 28, 2020

Start with your own home…. — NYConservatarian (@NYConservtarian) May 28, 2020

It would be super woke if you started by burning your house. — Adult, but chill (@TokyoSexGreg) May 28, 2020

Sounds like a plan! What neighborhood do you live in? We can start there. — DTC (@DTCrate) May 28, 2020

I guess the first riot will start at one of Martina Navratilova's mansions. https://t.co/C21dNapwr6 — jon gabriel (@exjon) May 28, 2020

It’s only fair.

Nice call to violence — Constant Corpse (@Constant_Corpse) May 28, 2020

So easy to say from your place of privilege. If the riots started in your gated community you might sing a different tune, you hypocrite. — Stuart C. Hancock (@StuartCHancock) May 28, 2020

That killed cities like Detroit in 68, but hey, you get woke points — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 28, 2020

Time to read a little history: urban riots in the 1960's were devastating for blacks. https://t.co/XdVyyzs7HU https://t.co/gPLS9UGvvp — Kay Hymowitz (@KayHymowitz) May 28, 2020

And you'll watch from a gated community at a safe distance, while the people who riot have to deal with the long-lasting negative impact on their neighborhoods. How very compassionate of you. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) May 28, 2020

So compassionate, it hurts.

Unbelievable and completely irresponsible. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Eugene Cantor (@gino50) May 28, 2020

***

Update:

Guess Martina had a change of heart:

Or maybe not so much a change of heart as she just got tired of getting dunked on:

To all those who have an issue with me calling for riots everywhere- please look up the many definitions of riot. This is not a call to any violence whatsoever- for example this a definition of riot “an unbridled outbreak, as of emotions, passions, etc.”

So simmer down!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 28, 2020

Suuuuuuuure.