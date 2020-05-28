Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch has some thoughts about the riots and looting in Minneapolis. Basically, the riots are justified:
#Minneapolis is on fire, but who poured the gasoline?
Dozens of police killings, an unholy union of cops and Trump, and a nation deaf to "Black Lives Matter" set the stage
MLK: "A riot is the voice of the unheard." Are you listening now? My new column https://t.co/U4NtLR6uk4
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) May 28, 2020
For what it’s worth, here’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s takeaway:
Time to riot everywhere!!!! https://t.co/jAMoTAbYjh
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 28, 2020
Wow, Martina. Great idea! Maybe you should get the ball rolling and show us how it’s done.
Sure- where do you live?
— Look, Fat – Austere Wuhan Scholar👌 (@UrBetsyJean) May 28, 2020
Start with your own home….
— NYConservatarian (@NYConservtarian) May 28, 2020
It would be super woke if you started by burning your house.
— Adult, but chill (@TokyoSexGreg) May 28, 2020
Sounds like a plan! What neighborhood do you live in? We can start there.
— DTC (@DTCrate) May 28, 2020
I guess the first riot will start at one of Martina Navratilova's mansions. https://t.co/C21dNapwr6
— jon gabriel (@exjon) May 28, 2020
It’s only fair.
Nice call to violence
— Constant Corpse (@Constant_Corpse) May 28, 2020
So easy to say from your place of privilege. If the riots started in your gated community you might sing a different tune, you hypocrite.
— Stuart C. Hancock (@StuartCHancock) May 28, 2020
That killed cities like Detroit in 68, but hey, you get woke points
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 28, 2020
Time to read a little history: urban riots in the 1960's were devastating for blacks. https://t.co/XdVyyzs7HU https://t.co/gPLS9UGvvp
— Kay Hymowitz (@KayHymowitz) May 28, 2020
And you'll watch from a gated community at a safe distance, while the people who riot have to deal with the long-lasting negative impact on their neighborhoods.
How very compassionate of you.
— CLA (@ConservativeLA) May 28, 2020
So compassionate, it hurts.
Unbelievable and completely irresponsible. You should be ashamed of yourself.
— Eugene Cantor (@gino50) May 28, 2020
Update:
Guess Martina had a change of heart:
Deleted by @Martina:https://t.co/1m7asP9hOJ pic.twitter.com/HyXRos4RZY
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 28, 2020
Or maybe not so much a change of heart as she just got tired of getting dunked on:
To all those who have an issue with me calling for riots everywhere- please look up the many definitions of riot. This is not a call to any violence whatsoever- for example this a definition of riot
“an unbridled outbreak, as of emotions, passions, etc.”
So simmer down!!!
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 28, 2020
Suuuuuuuure.
yes, that's how we all understood it good point, ma'am https://t.co/qkIpKLQm7U
— Mo Mo (@molratty) May 28, 2020