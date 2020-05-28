There aren’t too many members of the MSM whose loss we’d mourn around here … but exceptions do exist.

In case you hadn’t heard, CBS News has announced a bunch of layoffs:

New: CBS News staffers were "shocked" by today's layoffs. On a 4 p.m. all-staff Zoom, network president Susan Zirinsky apologized for the cuts and said that "a single digit percentage" of the network's news division was affected (but didn't give a number): https://t.co/2JjlN1Poaq — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) May 27, 2020

That news prompted some questions from journalist Yashar Ali:

1. Here's the question I have. CBS News is laying off people but what sacrifices are people like Susan Zirinsky making? Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has taken a 50% pay cut through Sept. I've checked and Zirinsky hasn't announced taking a compensation cut to help save jobs https://t.co/2KlNWmcF7h — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

2. What are CBS on-air talent who make 7 figures doing to save jobs at their network? The way network contracts are normally structured for on-air talent, their compensation can't be cut like staffers, but have any of them given up to save jobs? Doesn't seem like it… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

3. These are things reporters at print/digital outlets can't do easily because they're not making $3-12 million dollars a year. Still, reporters at LA Times were able to strike a deal to avoid layoffs in exchange for 20% across the board salary reductionshttps://t.co/UmXTJFrrfo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

4. I think it's an important discussion to have…what are the multi-millionaires at these networks doing to save the jobs of their colleagues? If you're making $12 million a year, can you make $10 million just this year and save 20 jobs? 20 families who won't have to struggle? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

5. In 2009, @katiecouric voluntarily gave up $1 million of her salary to save jobs at CBS News If 50 people lost their jobs this time around as some reports suggest, it wouldn't take much for Susan Zirinsky & some of her top on-air talent to save jobshttps://t.co/EhFzBhBZ4W — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

Guess some people just aren’t special enough. People like CBS News staple Mark Knoller, apparently:

6. Terrible news. Three sources familiar with the matter tell me that one of the people laid off by CBS News is White House reporter @markknoller who is a journalistic institution. Mark also functions as a White House historian for many reporters and so many of us on Twitter. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

Mark Knoller is one of those notable exceptions we were referring to above.

I really hope this isn't true — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) May 28, 2020

If true, and as far as I can see, @markknoller is hard at work this morning, this would a terrible loss for all who follow White House news. There’s no one faster, better, or more accurate. — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 28, 2020

Mark Knoller is an institution. Terribly sad news. https://t.co/R2vPNnNBJ3 — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 28, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s what Knoller had to say today:

Thanks to all for the many kind words. Much appreciated. For the time being, I'm still on the job, still keeping count on the president. Will see what happens. Thanks again. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

It’s not clear whether “still on the job” means he has not, in fact, been laid off or that his dismissal from CBS News just hasn’t taken effect yet.

Hope that continues, @markknoller. You do great work and keep it straight. https://t.co/fV317YMkCG — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 28, 2020

You've done a fantastic job throughout your career. Hope there is good news ahead, and all of us continue to benefit from your work. — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) May 28, 2020

What’s crystal-clear, however, is that Knoller’s departure from CBS News would leave a tremendous void.

9. First word from the legendary @markknoller Mark will get job offers from others…I know this for sure. But that doesn’t make the decision by CBS News any less egregious. https://t.co/6gbjzRdxuc https://t.co/zS9CfIEKRe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

Glad to hear. Unfortunate if not with CBS still. Knoller is one of the few who does his job well, objectively, and prioritizes the reader over himself. Valuable in this world. https://t.co/hBmzJ0k0a6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 28, 2020

Sadly, this straight-shooter journalist is abruptly shown the door. Fair winds and following seas, sir. DON’T LOOK BACK!https://t.co/SDqa57AFcJ — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 28, 2020

CBS News showing Mark Knoller the door would demonstrate quite conclusively that their priority is not journalism.

No money for Mark Knoller but plenty of money for 8 way talking head incoherent opinion fests on cable news. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 28, 2020

The fact that Mark Knoller is out of a job at CBS News while Paula Reid and Wejia Jiang are still employed should tell you that "Resistance Journalism" ain't going anywhere. https://t.co/XcHYKbH6Ep — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 28, 2020

Mark Knoller being laid off is just more evidence that media has devolved into a joke. It's garbage and real journalists don't exist anymore. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2020

if knoller is laid off, then journalism is dead. https://t.co/zqNVWNh1tr — commuter school kaitlin 🚙 (@thefactualprep) May 28, 2020

Cross your fingers that Catherine Herridge escapes the guillotine.