The Washington Examiner published an editorial today denouncing Donald Trump’s tweets about Joe Scarborough and deceased staffer Lori Klausutis as “vile slander” and blasting Trump for decidedly unpresidential conduct.

Examiner editorial: "President Trump's crazed Twitter rant on this subject was vile and unworthy of his office. Some will undoubtedly shrug it off as Trump being Trump, but one could hardly be blamed for reading it and doubting his fitness to lead." https://t.co/OgN1mgkAGc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 27, 2020

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman had this take on the Examiner’s editorial:

What's so amazing, still, is the idea that Trump never walked up to this line as candidate. https://t.co/bBxi9Fh6GD — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 27, 2020

who said that — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 27, 2020

I never propagated that idea, as you know, but sure https://t.co/oYYOKlswnF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 27, 2020

This is a familiar dynamic to me. I want a Venn Diagram of people who say things like this whenever NR criticizes Trump and people who tweet the “Against Trump” cover whenever Rich Lowry says Trump nominated a good judge or got something right on policy. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 27, 2020

"Why won't they criticize Trump?" *criticizes Trump* "Nevertheless!" — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 27, 2020

Even the most diehard Trump supporter wouldn’t try to deny that Trump’s behavior here is something new. While “it’s just Trump being Trump” is by no means an excuse for his vile tweets, it’s nevertheless the truth. Donald Trump has always been this guy. Some people voted for him because of it.

And the media was there along the way, encouraging it.

Maggie, he literally imitated Ben Carson stabbing someone on stage at a rally and accused Ted Cruz's dad of murdering JFK. Did you all just get massive traumatic amnesia for your roles in putting him in the Oval Office? https://t.co/huSdJvYt1U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2020

Seriously, though. The media were only too happy to pour gasoline on the fire and hand Trump the matches during the 2016 primary season. They had a vested interest in pushing him because there was no way Hillary Clinton could possibly lose to a guy like Donald Effing Trump. The media loved him … until they didn’t.