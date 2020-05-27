Look up “shameless” in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Holy hell.

That’s putting it mildly.

Trending

Fat chance of that. “Accountability” is not in Andrew Cuomo’s vocabulary.

No arguments here.

They shouldn’t … but don’t expect them not to.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID19Nursing Homes