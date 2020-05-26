Joe Biden believes very strongly that wearing a mask is a sign of leadership. That’s why he’s updated his Twitter profile picture accordingly.

Check this out:

We checked. It’s not a Photoshop:

Someone actually thought that was a good idea. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, thought it was such a good idea that he’d bring it to his Twitter followers’ attention.

Yeah … it’s not, though.

Man the robot the Biden campaign replaced him with looks awful https://t.co/Zx1KAuueGF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 26, 2020

Seriously. And who the hell said, this pic was good to use? The mask is crooked and one strap is falling off his left ear. It is a very bad photo. pic.twitter.com/oi0kxmYcHu — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) May 26, 2020

Unbelievable that they went with this photo – he looks ridiculous — Mr. Brooks (@Skoorbekim) May 26, 2020

The face mask is crooked in this picture. Do you have another picture with better face mask 😷 position? — Support4Beto 🛹 🌱 (@Support4B) May 26, 2020

The mask isn’t even centered properly. Christ. https://t.co/mvybHHb5QQ — kaitlin, annie edison wannabe (@thefactualprep) May 26, 2020

Hey Rob, his mask is about to fall down which renders it ineffective. But go ahead. Lean in. — Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) May 26, 2020

It works, though, as Joe Biden has also been rendered ineffective.