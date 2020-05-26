Joe Biden believes very strongly that wearing a mask is a sign of leadership. That’s why he’s updated his Twitter profile picture accordingly.

Check this out:

We checked. It’s not a Photoshop:

Someone actually thought that was a good idea. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, thought it was such a good idea that he’d bring it to his Twitter followers’ attention.

Yeah … it’s not, though.

It works, though, as Joe Biden has also been rendered ineffective.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Joe BidenMaskprofile photoRob FlahertytwitterTwitter avatar