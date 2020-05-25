Like so many of us, Hillary Clinton’s usual Memorial Day activities have been thwarted by COVID19.

Unlike so many of us, Hillary Clinton thought this tweet would strike just the right tone:

Wave those flags, Hillary.

On several levels.

Memorial Day isn’t about watching Hillary Clinton yukking it up in a parade. And it sure as hell isn’t about lionizing someone like Andrew Cuomo, whose “responsible decisions” led to the deaths of nursing home residents.

Hillary Clinton doesn’t ride the subways, either. So she likely isn’t bothered by the fact that they weren’t regularly being cleaned and sanitized, either. Oh well.

Her tweet has been brought to you by two letters:

