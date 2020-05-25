Like so many of us, Hillary Clinton’s usual Memorial Day activities have been thwarted by COVID19.

Unlike so many of us, Hillary Clinton thought this tweet would strike just the right tone:

I'm missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday. @BillClinton and I will be waving our flags at home. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oi2NAUT6R6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2020

Wave those flags, Hillary.

On several levels.

Memorial Day isn’t about watching Hillary Clinton yukking it up in a parade. And it sure as hell isn’t about lionizing someone like Andrew Cuomo, whose “responsible decisions” led to the deaths of nursing home residents.

Tell that to the families of loved ones in the nursing homes. — Joe Pelletier (@endicide) May 25, 2020

I’m pretty sure seniors in NY nursing homes disagree! — Shady Vegan (@EditingWiz) May 25, 2020

New York is an epic disaster. What exactly are you grateful for? — J Cuatro (@JimmyCuatro) May 25, 2020

He didn’t make nursing homes safe. — NathanWilkes (@natewilkes) May 25, 2020

By responsible decisions, you of course mean killing thousands of elderly people by putting COVID patients in nursing homes with them… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 25, 2020

'Responsible decisions', huh? Knowing what you know now, if you had an aged relative in a Nursing home, would you rather they lived under Cuomo's NY send infectious patients into nursing home policies, or under DeSantis's proven Floridian alternative? — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) May 25, 2020

Hillary Clinton doesn’t ride the subways, either. So she likely isn’t bothered by the fact that they weren’t regularly being cleaned and sanitized, either. Oh well.

