We’re not sure if you’ve noticed this, but a lot of Democrats who’d be all over Donald Trump for saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him really want to move past Joe Biden saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him.

We seem to be moving past the liberal-blue-checks-defend-Joe-Biden’s-remarks phase and into the just-drop-it-already phase,

Grabien’s Tom Elliott recently put together a neat little supercut featuring some of our favorite talking heads who’d prefer that we stop talking about the latest in a long series of racist remarks from Joe Biden:

SUPERCUT! Dems: Stop talking about Biden’s racist gaffe already! pic.twitter.com/v1WjeG5yop — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 25, 2020

Leave Joe Biden alone!

“Let’s get back to the issues” 😂 — Louie [BTC] (@LouPalumbo) May 25, 2020

“It didn’t amount to diddily squat,” says Biden supporters🥶. Can anyone imagine if Trump had made the same racist comments about blacks!😱 — Irv Rock (@RockIrv) May 25, 2020

I’ll let the voters and not the partisan pundits decide if Joe’s apology was acceptable. #BuhByeDone pic.twitter.com/dSfFCOuBSE — Craig Marusich 🇺🇸 (@c_marusich) May 25, 2020

Sounds like a good approach.

Dems obsess over things that Trump *didn't* say but give Biden a pass for things he *did* say. — intrepidtrvlr (@IntrepidTrvlr) May 25, 2020

In a nutshell.