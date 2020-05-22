CNN hall monitor and Fox News expert Oliver Darcy

Stuck in his safe space: @GovRonDeSantis has been invited for interviews on CNN, CBS, MSNBC, and NBC News. The top 3 newspapers in Florida have also asked for interviews. But he hasn't accepted them. He has, however, done 8 recent interviews with Fox News. https://t.co/HXI3Y1XLXS pic.twitter.com/USH4DPzOmp — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 22, 2020

Gee, Oliver. Why might that be? Might it have something to do with the fact that Ron DeSantis has been vilified by the MSM for his largely successful COVID19 response while Andrew Cuomo, for example, has been deified for his terrible one? By your own network, no less?

Did CNN offer to let a family member interview him? https://t.co/qLXQTuoEdm — BT (@back_ttys) May 22, 2020

Can his brother give him a super softball/silly/grossly inappropriate interview?! — Elena Duggan (@cliffsiders) May 22, 2020

Maybe CNN should hire his brother — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 22, 2020

He should set up a regular gig with his brother. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 22, 2020

"roN dESAnTis STUcK IN His sAfe spAce" pic.twitter.com/IAToshYQON — BT (@back_ttys) May 22, 2020

Have any of these outlets, which have been openly hostile to him, offered to let his brother interview him the way @CNN interviews @andrewcuomo? Why would he give those news outlets a rating boost after they've been lying about Cuomo and about him? — trinko (@trinko) May 22, 2020

Are you seriously asking why @GovRonDeSantis won’t appear on the networks that have lied about Florida‘s reopening while ignoring the nursing home fiasco in NY, NJ, & Penn? CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and NBC will provide political cover to @NYGovCuomo and you have no problem with that. — American Starship Coyote (@AmericanCoyote) May 22, 2020

And for what it’s worth, maybe Ron DeSantis isn’t too keen to speak to local Florida media outlets because of how they’ve covered him:

Florida health officials left the public in the dark as the state scrambled to come up with a plan for a crisis they knew was coming, the Miami Herald reports, citing internal documents it obtainedhttps://t.co/1Jiw28kE5j — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) May 20, 2020

So, Florida was on top of this early, and that proves that DeSantis is incompetent?

The data scientist who designed Florida's COVID-19 dashboard — a mobile friendly, intuitive display of the outbreak — has been removed from her position because she refused to censor data and manipulate numbers to generate support for reopening, she says https://t.co/tfINPDuFiU pic.twitter.com/Gd28JpBFgl — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) May 19, 2020

Rebekah Jones said that her removal was "not voluntary,” that she was ordered to censor some data, but refused to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen,” reports CBS 12, in Tallahassee https://t.co/wvc2CHyenl — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) May 19, 2020

How coronavirus candor gets you fired, then smeared by Gov. Ron DeSantis | Editorial https://t.co/ipmI7zTFEA — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 21, 2020

That wasn’t an accurate characterization of what happened, either:

'She's not a data scientist. She's somebody that's got a degree in journalism, communication & geography.' Gov. DeSantis, asked again about the firing of Rebekah Jones, says she was putting data on the portal that scientists didn't believe was valid.https://t.co/jTzJmKk8X0 pic.twitter.com/tlUaocPJkZ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 20, 2020

Gov. DeSantis also says Rebekah Jones is under "active criminal charges" for cyber stalking and cyber sexual harassment. "I have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment," Gov. DeSantis says. https://t.co/jTzJmKk8X0 pic.twitter.com/ZL0Vy0NS9o — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 20, 2020

All in all, Oliver, we’d say Ron DeSantis has good reason to ignore the mainstream media.