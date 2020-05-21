Planned Parenthood is nothing if not resourceful, so it should come as no surprise that they got a sweet piece of the PPP loans:

So Planned Parenthood knew it was ineligible for PPP loans, applied for them anyway — and received $80 million. https://t.co/pBaZuVS6SS — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 21, 2020

As Bill Kristol points out, it didn’t have to be that way:

If only we had a “conservative” and “pro-life” administration in charge. https://t.co/ntadSIMROR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2020

Sorry, we need to step away for a few minutes … we’ll be back once we’re done running headfirst into the nearest wall.

What the hell would Bill Kristol know about being “conservative” and “pro-life”? Has he paid any attention to himself over the past few years?

Ummmmm, you’ve endorsed Biden — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 21, 2020

And yet you still somehow think Biden would be better — Mike (@mcredelle) May 21, 2020

"That's why I endorse noted prolife conservative Joe Biden" https://t.co/uXpUbfxnis — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 21, 2020

You're supporting liberal Joe Biden. Sit this one out. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) May 21, 2020

You proudly donated to VA Gov. Ralph Northam, who endorsed infanticide. Sit this one out https://t.co/iRPdbhv4Xo — Reagan McCarthy (@reagmccarthy) May 21, 2020

You endorsed Biden. You gave money to Ralph Northam. Fu*ck all the way off. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 21, 2020

Evergreen exit question:

What is wrong with you? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 21, 2020

And evergreen answer: