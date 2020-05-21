We’re not quite sure how to preface this clip of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, other than “This effing guy”:

"If this country knew more and knew it earlier, I think we could've saved many, many more lives," Gov. Cuomo says. "Who knew the virus was already here January, February, March? Now, who should have known, it's above my pay grade as governor of one state" https://t.co/HT3uPLR2aJ pic.twitter.com/Sp7oQwwb3l — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2020

It’s Donald Trump’s fault! It’s the New York Times’ fault! Anyone’s but Andrew Cuomo’s.

The amount of deflection and passing the buck from Cuomo and BDB is ridiculous. His refusal to clean the subway and choice to turn nursing homes into death traps had nothing to do with a lack of special knowledge. The info was available at the time. https://t.co/B3Julotmwy — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 21, 2020

The info was available at the time … and Andrew Cuomo made a deliberate choice to ignore it.

“Who knew herding COVID patients into nursing homes would result in thousands of deaths?” — ColumnatedRuinsDomino (@ColumnatedD) May 21, 2020

His pay grade killed thousands of nursing home patients — Stable Genius (@GolferGuy62) May 21, 2020

I’ll just leave these here. pic.twitter.com/NbvYt17kRN — “Life’s a Beach Joe” Smith (@irishhillsjoe) May 21, 2020