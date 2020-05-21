We’re not quite sure how to preface this clip of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, other than “This effing guy”:

It’s Donald Trump’s fault! It’s the New York Times’ fault! Anyone’s but Andrew Cuomo’s.

Trending

The info was available at the time … and Andrew Cuomo made a deliberate choice to ignore it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpNew Yorknew york times