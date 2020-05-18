Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein was among the many media luminaries who failed to realize that the Trump campaign’s “Truth Over Facts” website was trolling Joe Biden (and, as it turned out, the media):

If you'd written a satire of the Trump administration where they launched a campaign called "Truth Over Facts" it would've been dismissed as heavyhanded and unfair. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 18, 2020

This tweet belongs in the Louvre. https://t.co/S5BsGRZBvk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2020

It really does. As does Klein’s subsequent attempt to salvage his faceplant:

To note the apparent response: "Truth over facts" is a Biden gaffe from a few months back. Hence the attack. To make my point clear: It's amazingly audacious for the Trump campaign to try and weaponize it. "Truth over facts" is just "take him seriously, not literally." — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 18, 2020

The entire Trump justification is he doesn't worry about facts, but he expresses some kind of guttural or emotional truth even so, while all these persnickety factual reporters are lying in a deeper, more directional way. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 18, 2020

Oh, Ezra.

Ahha simpletons! The fact it was a Biden quote only proves my point further! pic.twitter.com/5dtNzyGT4u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2020

"I meant to do that" — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 18, 2020

Sad!

Nice backpedal. It's audacious to weaponize a gaffe? Well start a list of every politician since the 18th century I guess. Against Reagan, GWB, Palin…gaffes and non-gaffes were the weapon of choice consistently. — Texas_Tom (@Texas_Tom10) May 18, 2020

The mental gymnastics you'll perform to avoid admitting how your partisan blindness made you fall for this is amazing. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) May 18, 2020

He thought about it for 2 hours and that's all he could do come up with? #Loser — Bicsanich (@CsanBoySmith) May 18, 2020

Man you used a lot of words when “I’m sorry I’m a partisan idiot” would have been much easier — UnfinishedBusiness2020 (@southrndoc) May 18, 2020

If only he’d’ve admitted he screwed up, we’d’ve at least been able to respect him a tiny bit for owning up to it. Instead, he’s left us with no choice but to mock him even more.

Sounds like Ezra is trying to play some 15-dimensional chess here. — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) May 18, 2020

The only fact is that you got owned. — R O B (@Rob3oh3) May 18, 2020

take the L — BWH (@BWH85) May 18, 2020

Lol. Just take the L, dude. — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) May 18, 2020