Breaking outrage from CNN’s Jim Acosta, coming to you from Donald Trump’s presser today:

Dear God. How did you manage to keep it together, Jim?

If Donald Trump had told us that he wanted to get our economy back up and running while COVID19 vaccine research is ongoing, we don’t know what we would’ve done.

Oh, wait. Yes we do. We would’ve said, “Well, duh.

A COVID19 vaccine would be amazing. But we can’t count on one, certainly not soon — despite what Mark Esper says:

The COVID19 crisis is extremely complex. We can’t wait for or expect a simple answer to such a complicated issue. But it does seem fair to say at this point that keeping the economy shut down indefinitely until there’s a vaccine is neither realistic nor advisable.

