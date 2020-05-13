CBS News investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge had a pretty major scoop earlier today with a list of Obama administration officials who had submitted requests to unmask the person who turned out to be Michael Flynn.

But you’d never know it if you were looking to MSM outlets for big news. RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan took a look at some of the go-to outlets and what he found … probably won’t surprise you:

Pathetic.

Well, at least someone thinks it’s worth covering.

To be fair, Politico’s Blake Hounshell covered it. Not without spinning like mad, of course. But he did cover it.

Too bad most other fearless firefighters seem too afraid to touch this one.

