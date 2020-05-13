The list of names of Obama administration officials who submitted unmasking requests for the person who would ultimately be identified as Michael Flynn has been declassified and released, and the optics for the Obama administration are, let’s say, sub-optimal.

So it’s up to media firefighters to try to put out this fire before it gets any worse. Politico digital editorial director Blake Hounshell is up to the challenge:

Well, that didn’t take long at all.

Trending

And yet, so predictable.

Forget it, he’s rolling.

