China’s water is heavy. We can’t expect the media to carry all of it by themselves. Thank goodness they’ve got help from willing assistants like … Chelsea Clinton:

After six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavirus https://t.co/KRuDvzVfeV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2020

Trump said yesterday that this week the U.S. will have performed 10 million #COVID19 tests – over more than three months. Wuhan is planning to perform 11 million tests in 10 days. https://t.co/jZKbxDiYpV — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 12, 2020

Yeah, Wuhan is so much more on top of this than Donald Trump!

Of course you believe China. — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) May 12, 2020

And of course what China says is true. Like for example the lack of the threat of the virus in January or it's origins, right? — Brian Mudd (@brianmuddradio) May 12, 2020

Not sure a Clinton raising up China is a great idea now. — Gee'sGuide2net-comm (@antitheistdeist) May 12, 2020