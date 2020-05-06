Bill de Blasio’s a garbage New Yorker and all-around garbage human being, but he’s far from the only one. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s no slouch, either:

"F**k you, pay me." –> Health workers that volunteered to come to NY during pandemic have to pay state income tax: Cuomo https://t.co/W6J5no7pNq

More:

“We’re not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “So there’s a lot of good things I’d like to do, and if we get federal funding, we can do, but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say I’m gonna spend more money, when I can’t even pay the essential services.”

Even though the state government asked thousands of people to come to New York from out of state to help fight coronavirus, they will have to pay New York state taxes, even on income they might make from their home states that they’re paid while in New York.

Cuomo said he needs help from Washington in order to cover budget deficits from COVID-19, let alone subsidize state income tax for essential workers that flocked to New York’s aid.

…

Any out-of-state resident who’s come to the Empire State to work on coronavirus relief is subject to the tax after 14 days here.