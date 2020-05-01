Playboy columnist Alex Thomas has some thoughts on people contrasting the treatment of Joe Biden with that of Brett Kavanaugh, and for some reason he decided to make those thoughts public:

Oh, Alex … we would not say such things if we were you.

Trending

Yes, Alex. By all means. Chase that rabbit. Chase it down the hole.

You’d think he would’ve learned his lesson. But nope!

Ooooof.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex ThomasBrett KavanaughJoe BidenKatie HillPlayboysexual misconduct