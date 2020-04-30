For some unfathomable reason, Joe Biden’s campaign doesn’t want to release the Senate records spanning his political career currently being housed at the University of Delaware.

New: Biden camp refuses to open up Senate papers that could shed light on accuser's claims — but has sent operatives to look through records — check out this piece by @NicoleEinbinder https://t.co/uRw6YwiBxC — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) April 30, 2020

And MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller has an unpopular opinion about that:

This will be an unpopular opinion, but there is no reason Biden should make any of his records public when Trump won’t release his tax returns, respond to subpoenas, etc. As long as Trump is president, that is the norm, and there can’t be different standards for his challenger. https://t.co/HE1s00Oclu — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 30, 2020

First of all, we weren’t aware that records that could possibly shed light in a sexual assault investigation were equivalent to tax returns.

Ooooh so now we're at the "Sexual assault is the same a taxes" part of bargaining https://t.co/W53MOuNdu3 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) April 30, 2020

sexual assault allegations are more serious than taxes jesus dude — Aintropy (@Aintropy) April 30, 2020

Also, shouldn’t there be different standards here? After all, Joe Biden is supposed to be better than Donald Trump.

There is absolutely no reason for Biden to keep these records under seal. You can't use the argument that Trump hasn't been forthcoming with tax records. Biden's pitch to voters is that he's better than Trump. https://t.co/iEDA8RsZSf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 30, 2020

Respectfully disagree. Trump has done the wrong thing — and Biden should do the right thing, not just because it’s right, but also to reinforce how Trump’s “norms” are anything but. — 🙄 (@jefoster) April 30, 2020

The entire point of a challenger is that they’re different — quaranbean (@christapeterso) April 30, 2020

"Trump is bad, so Joe Biden should be more like Trump" is a weird argument. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) April 30, 2020

Aren't we supposed to be better than trump? People with nothing to hide, hide nothing. — MomsThoughts™ (@MomsThoughts) April 30, 2020

So, should we just go ahead and assume that Joe Biden has something to hide, then?