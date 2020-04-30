For some unfathomable reason, Joe Biden’s campaign doesn’t want to release the Senate records spanning his political career currently being housed at the University of Delaware.

And MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller has an unpopular opinion about that:

First of all, we weren’t aware that records that could possibly shed light in a sexual assault investigation were equivalent to tax returns.

Trending

Also, shouldn’t there be different standards here? After all, Joe Biden is supposed to be better than Donald Trump.

So, should we just go ahead and assume that Joe Biden has something to hide, then?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenMatthew Millersexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsTara ReadeUniversity of Delaware