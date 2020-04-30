At last! A media outlet will speak with Joe Biden directly about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. Biden’s gonna be on tomorrow’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”:

Biden joining MSNBC's Morning Joe tomorrow morning, per program booker. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow: Joe Biden joins @Morning_Joe to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 30, 2020

Biden will be on Morning Joe tomorrow, expected to be asked about Tara Reade, I'm told. — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @JoeNBC, @morningmika & @WillieGeist to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 30, 2020

He will address the Tara Reade sexual assault allegations, yes. Not known yet if Jill Biden will be joining him for interview. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2020

Jill Biden will not be joining Joe Biden for his interview on MSNBC on Friday morning, a spokesperson confirms to The Hill. https://t.co/oNrWPSlwv5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2020

So, he’ll be all on his own to field Joe and Mika’s hard-hitting questions. Hopefully he’ll have a pillow or something handy to keep him propped up.

Biden was on Morning Joe two weeks ago and they gave him a pass https://t.co/ypoIEWCf5d — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 30, 2020

Biden and his wife were on @Morning_Joe for more than 25 minutes four days after @nytimes published its investigation of Tara Reade assault charge. The hosts didn't bring up assault allegation. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 30, 2020

Yeah, well, this time it’s gonna be different. You’ll see!

"How do you respond to these Republican attacks?" https://t.co/LlbqAWzbbB — Holden (@Holden114) April 30, 2020

"Joe, any response to this lying floozy?" https://t.co/vurGSevm5E — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 30, 2020

Why the snark? You suspect Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will go easy on Joe?

Joe Biden going on "Morning Joe" to answer questions about Tara Reade is like a hitter at the home run derby having his dad pitch to him. He's there to serve up fat pitches to be hit out of the park. And that is no doubt exactly what Joe Scarborough is going to do. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 30, 2020

The great conceit of all this is that media has just set the standard that Biden has to be asked He will say 1) I didn't do it 2) I passed the Violence Against Women Act That will enough for them and they will try to move on absent any new reporting https://t.co/Id3f1duxFo — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 30, 2020

Come on. It’s not as if the media have been willing to cut Joe Biden slack all this ti— oh.

He’s had 5 weeks to prepare for this https://t.co/sQBGUBxCxO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2020

It took 5 weeks for the Biden campaign to tell the media they were ready to be asked about it. https://t.co/PZho78evj6 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 30, 2020

Stay tuned, everybody!