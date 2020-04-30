As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden is all set to appear on tomorrow’s edition of “Morning Joe,” where he’ll supposedly field questions about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him.

We have little reason to believe that Joe Scarborough et al. will press Biden too hard, given the kid-gloves treatment with which they treated Biden a few weeks ago and their pattern of going easy on Democrats, especially those who challenge their erstwhile homeboy Donald Trump.

But you never know. After all, Joe had an awful lot to say about the Brett Kavanaugh when Kavanaugh was being accused of sexual assault by women whose stories were full of holes. Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, remembers what that was like:

Let’s go:

Trending

Isn’t this fun?

Count on it. Because Mika Brzezinski’s gonna be there, too:

If you’re expecting Joe Scarborough to go easy on Joe Biden, expect Mika Brzezinski to go even easier:

Buckle up!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeBrett KavanaughJoe BidenJoe ScarboroughMika BrzezinskiMorning Joesexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsStephen L. MillerTara Reade