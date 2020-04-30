As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden is all set to appear on tomorrow’s edition of “Morning Joe,” where he’ll supposedly field questions about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him.

Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @JoeNBC, @morningmika & @WillieGeist to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 30, 2020

We have little reason to believe that Joe Scarborough et al. will press Biden too hard, given the kid-gloves treatment with which they treated Biden a few weeks ago and their pattern of going easy on Democrats, especially those who challenge their erstwhile homeboy Donald Trump.

But you never know. After all, Joe had an awful lot to say about the Brett Kavanaugh when Kavanaugh was being accused of sexual assault by women whose stories were full of holes. Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, remembers what that was like:

Just going to start dusting these off now. https://t.co/lhymvdYhgL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

Let’s go:

The Times quotes show another accusation against Kavanaugh that may show a pattern of behavior or a pattern of accusations. Anyone calling him an “attempted rapist” or a “serial sex abuser” at this point is shameful. Those attacking thes accusers are equally reprehensible. #FBI — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 24, 2018

These incidents should be investigated by the FBI like Bush41 ordered the FBI to investigate Clarance Thomas and Anita Hill. Americans need facts.

If Kavanaugh’s defenders are correct, the speedy investigation will help their nominee. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 24, 2018

What is the GOP afraid of?

If Kavanaugh’s accusers are not telling the truth, give them the FBI investigation they are asking for and put them under oath.

If they lie, they go to jail.

Again, why are Republicans scared of an FBI investigation? — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 24, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh should agree to request an FBI investigation.

His reluctance to do so makes no more sense than Democrats asking about the yearbook entries of a 16 year old. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 27, 2018

Isn’t this fun?

Tomorrow morning is going to be lit af. https://t.co/zQwEv1cSE1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

Count on it. Because Mika Brzezinski’s gonna be there, too:

What do you think the over/under is at Mika Brzezinski going harder at Joe Biden than she did at Kellyanne Conway? https://t.co/fTp9VQ8E9f pic.twitter.com/rBmkLs5XhC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

If you’re expecting Joe Scarborough to go easy on Joe Biden, expect Mika Brzezinski to go even easier:

Interesting choice, given that @morningmika has literally been a character witness for Biden (and others) accused of improprieties – https://t.co/9vlv6k7Sd6 https://t.co/F05e842X97 — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) April 30, 2020

Buckle up!